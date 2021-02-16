Police Seek Help to Locate Missing Osceola Man

OSCEOLA, Iowa – Police in Osceola are asking for the public’s help to find a man who was reported missing last week.

According to a news release sent out Tuesday morning by the Osceola Police Department, family members of 37-year-old Nathan Gillespie have not seen or heard from him since February 9th. He was last seen driving east on Highway 34, out of Osceola in a silver 2013 Toyota RAV4 with an Iowa license plate of DJN 701.

Nathan Gillespie

Vehicle like the one Nathan Gillespie was last seen driving.

Gillespie is a white male, 5’9”, 270 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where Gillespie is, please contact the Osceola Police Department at 641-342-2121.