Police Seek Help to Identify Man Who Robbed Same Des Moines Convenience Store Twice

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are asking for the public’s help to identify the person believed to have robbed the same convenience store twice in December.

Images of the alleged suspect and a vehicle used in the robberies have been released on the department’s Facebook page. Police say the suspect is a white male about 5’7″ to 5’11” tall.

The suspect had his face covered during the robberies but police say his clothing and the van he drives have distinct features that may help identify him.

He is a suspect in robberies at the Git N Go store in the 2900 block of Hickman Road on December 14, 2020 and December 29, 2020.

Police say it appears the same van was used in both robberies.

If you have any information about the robberies or know who the suspect is, contact police at 515-237-1523. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.