DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Des Moines man who may be experiencing medical issues.

Alan Conley, 76, left his north Des Moines home around 2:00 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. He was driving a silver 2002 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with the Iowa license plate ESF 376.

Alan Conley

Sgt. Parizek said Conley has medical issues that impact his awareness and requires medication.

Conley is 6’ tall and weighs about 285 pounds.

If you have seen him, please call 911.