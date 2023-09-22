OTTUMWA, Iowa — Police are searching for a man who failed to show up to hear himself found guilty of First Degree Murder in his trial on Friday.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Gregory Allen Showalter Sr. has an arrest warrant for failure to appear – First Degree Murder. On Friday Showalter was found guilty of murdering his wife in August 2021, but Showalter never showed up, police said.

Showalter was released from custody on a $25,000 bond days after his arrest in 2021, according to court records.

Showalter is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 160 lbs. Police said Showalter should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Ottumwa Police Department at (641)683-0661.