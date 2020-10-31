Police Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Adel

Dallas County authorities are searching for 15-year-old Mackenzie Lyons, who was reported missing on Friday, Oct. 30.

Authorities said Mackenzie was last seen at a residence southeast of Adel around 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 30. She was seen getting into a black/dark blue mid-2000 four-door Honda Accord, according to police.

Mackenzie Lyons was last seen at a residence southeast of Adel around 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 30. She was seen getting into a black/dark blue mid-2000 four-door Honda Accord (pictured above), according to police.

Mackenzie is on prescription medication that is currently not in her possession, according to police.

Mackenzie is 5’7″ and weighs 108 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 515-993-4567 or email dispatch@dallascountyiowa.gov