Police Say Des Moines Shooting Victim May Have Been Exchanging Gunfire

DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old is fighting for his life after being shot in the head in Des Moines on Sunday.

The crime led investigators to the Drake neighborhood, but Des Moines police say it didn’t start there. Police say actions that ended in the violence began with an argument at Merle Hay Mall.

“Schaffer and his friends saw some folks and apparently had some kind of conflict with them,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

That argument led a group, which included Braden Schaffer, Raekwon Patton, Austin Mallory and Tayronce Denton, in a vehicle to pursue someone across town and to the 3000 block of Clark Street.

Parizek said, “There was an exchange of gunfire between the pedestrian on the street and the vehicle. They were shooting at each other.”

While Schaffer, an 18-year-old, remains in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back of the head from that unknown pedestrian, police say evidence is providing more information to Schaffer’s role. “It sounds like Schaffer was also one of the shooters at one point. Obviously prior to him getting shot,” said Parizek.

The group was caught after a short chase with police in the 1600 block of Forest Avenue. “It had nothing to do with this neighborhood. They brought this mess to that neighborhood,” Parizek said.

Denton, a 24-year-old, was only charged with possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation warrant. Mallory, an 18-year-old, and Patton, a 21-year-old, are facing attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting at that pedestrian and conspiracy to commit a felony.

“The bottom line is these are not responsible gun owners who are exercising their rights. It’s a bunch of criminals who rolled into this neighborhood and shot the place up spraying bullets around and unfortunately one of them got hit,” Parizek said.

For Patton and Denton, jail hasn’t been uncommon. Patton was guilty of second-degree robbery in 2015. At the time of Sunday’s shooting, he was out on bond after being arrested for possession of cocaine this past March.

Denton was guilty of fourth-degree theft in 2017, trafficking stolen weapons in 2018 and intimidation with a dangerous weapon the same year.

Parizek said, “You look at the ages of everybody involved and it makes you shake your head, but it also breaks your heart at the same time.”

Police continue to search for the unknown pedestrian. Police say they located two handguns near Evelyn Davis Park, where the suspects were arrested.