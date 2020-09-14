Police: Robbery Victim Shot Suspects in Self-Defense; One Suspect Dead

Police investigating shooting in 1400 block of 13th Street in Des Moines on September 14, 2020. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say a robbery suspect has died and another remains hospitalized following a shooting early Monday morning and the victim will not be charged because it was a case of “justifiable self-defense.”

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department, patrol officers were called to the 1400 block of 13th Street shortly before 6:00 a.m. Monday morning on a report of a shooting.

Police said the victim told them he was approached by two men, each armed with handguns, who demanded he empty his pockets. The victim, who has a concealed weapons permit, drew his firearm and shot both suspects.

One suspect has died from his injuries and the other is still being treated. Police have not released the names of those involved in the incident.

Sgt. Parizek said after consulting with the Polk County Attorney’s Office, no charges will be filed against the victim.

More details are expected to be released later Monday.