Police responding to ‘active situation’ at Wisconsin mall

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at a suburban Milwaukee mall. The dispatcher said she could not immediately provide further details about the Friday afternoon incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tweeted they are not responding to the scene.

There are reports of an active shooter situation; NewsNation is working to confirm more information.

Journalists at the scene posted photos on social media showing a heavy police presence outside the mall.

The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,00 to leave the force.

The Milwaukee County Transit System says buses that normally stop at the mall are unable to enter the property due to the “emergency incident.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.