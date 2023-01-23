DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say three people were shot Monday afternoon at a business park south of downtown Des Moines and two people have been taken into custody in the shooting.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department tells WHO 13 that two of the victims are in critical condition and one is in stable condition.

Emergency crews responded to 455 SW 5th Street after a call about a shooting came in around 12:50 p.m.

WHO 13 photojournalist Travis Jungling is on the scene and said he witnessed two of the victims being removed from the building on stretchers and transported from the scene by ambulance.

Police have not released any information about the identities of suspects that were taken into custody or about a possible motive in the shooting.

Please avoid the area so first responders can focus on their work.

This is a developing situation. Check back to www.who13.com for more information as it is released.