Police Report: Break-ins at Ames Parks

AMES, Iowa — Ames Police are investigating break-ins to cars parked at Ames Parks. Sometime Tuesday two cars were broken into at Ada Hayden Park, also at Moore Park, another car was broken into. Purses and their contents were stolen, including cash and credit cards.

“They were definitely crimes of opportunity. we’ve seen in the past where we’ve had groups of people coming to town and they will hit several parking lots and break windows and steal items, and then they’ll leave town,” said Commander Jason Tuttle, of the Ames Police Department. “So we believe that’s probably what happened with this incident yesterday we’ve had no burglaries car burglaries reported since.”

The cars had their windows broken because valuables were left in plain sight inside the vehicle.

“We recommend people if they have to leave their purse in their vehicle to lock it in your trunk if you can,” said Tuttle. “Or people can take any valuables with them, because often times they look in the window and if they see that purse, that’s a crime of opportunity.”

Tuttle said often crime happens when people drive into town, find some parks, and then leave town.

￼￼￼￼we recommend people if they have to leave their purse in their vehicle to lock it in your trunk if they can￼￼￼￼￼

Or take any valuables with them because often times they’ll look in the window and if they see that purse it’s that crime of opportunity they’re going to pop the window and grab it and be gone within 10-15 seconds