Police release new details in Des Moines crash that critically injured motorcyclist

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police in Des Moines are releasing more information about an accident that critically injured a motorcyclist Sunday night.

The incident happened at SE 14th Street and Maury Street around 8:21 p.m. as a motorcycle and a car collided in the intersection. According to the Des Moines Police Department’s preliminary investigation, a motorcycle traveling south on SE 14th St. and a car traveling north on SE 14th St. struck each other. Police say the car was attempting to turn west onto Maury Street at the time of the crash.

Witnesses told police it appeared both vehicles were trying to get through the intersection on a yellow light.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 60-year-old Des Moines man, remains in critical condition at a Des Moines hospital.

The driver of the car, a 33-year-old man also from Des Moines, was not injured in the crash.

Police are continuing their investigation into the accident.