Police Release Names of Victims in Deadly Des Moines Crash

Tree that car crashed into on July 5 off of George Flagg Parkway, causing four deaths. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the names of all but one of the four people killed in a fiery crash on George Flagg Parkway early Sunday morning.

Des Moines police said 22-year-old Ross Jacob Welsher, 22-year-old Jordan Van Gundy, 24-year-old Jacob Lee Van Gundy died in the crash. All were residents of Des Moines.

Police are waiting for the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the identity of the fourth victim, a 23-year-old male.

According to investigators, the accident happened around 2:25 a.m. in the 4200 block of George Flagg Parkway. A 2013 Volkswagen Golf was traveling westbound, driven by Welsher, when it left the roadway to the north. It returned to the road, the crossed the eastbound lanes and hit a tree south of the road. The vehicle then caught fire.

Twenty-two-year-old Rheanne Elise Ames of West Des Moines was rescued from the vehicle by a responding police officer. She has been released from the hospital.

The other four occupants of the car died at the scene.

Police are continuing their investigation but said excessive speed and failure to maintain control seem to be contributing factors in the crash.