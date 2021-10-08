Police release names of those involved in Des Moines police shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Officials have released the names of both parties involved in a police shooting earlier this week in Des Moines.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, 35-year-old Katherine Mehle was armed with a knife and confronted an officer Tuesday in the 1200 block of Walnut Street. Investigators say Mehle refused orders to put down the knife and advanced on Senior Police Officer Ryan Chareunsab, forcing him to shoot her.

Mehle remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Officer Chareunsab is on administrative, which is department policy when an officer is involved in a shooting. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Des Moines Police Department is continuing the investigation into the shooting.