DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has released the name of the woman who was found dead near the Des Moines International Airport on Thursday.

Employees with the city of Des Moines were working in a wooded area near SW 42nd Street and Willow Creek Ave. when they discovered the body of a woman. Police have now identified the woman as 55-year-old Belinda Anne Morris.

According to Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department, an autopsy found that there was no foul play involved in Morris’ death. The investigation into her death is on-going.