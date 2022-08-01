DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say the believe that a planned drug-related robbery led up to the fatal shooting of a Des Moines man Sunday night. Police say a passerby dropped off Charles Lamont Russian Lovelady at Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. Lovelady had been shot.

“The person who transported him there said that they found him walking and picked him up and took him to the hospital,” Sergeant Paul Parizek told WHO 13, “But his condition deteriorated pretty quickly and he passed in the hospital.”

Parizek said the passerby saw Lovelady walking, after he had been shot, in the 13-hundred block of 12th Street. Investigators found a trail of blood in the area.

Monday night, police announced that they had arrested Darion Shawn Hermes, 21 of Des Moines, in connection with Lovelady’s death. Prosecutors charged Hermes with First Degree Murder, First Degree Robbery and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

A news release from police say that Hermes and another person had planned the robbery. Police have not yet publicly identified the second suspect.