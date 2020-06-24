Police reform bill fails in the Senate, Ohio Sen. Brown: “Not a serious proposal”

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — Despite weeks of protests, Congress has been unable to agree on how to change law enforcement. On Wednesday, the Senate tried but failed to pass it’s first major police reform bill, which was crafted by republicans.

“I think the american public is going to be disappointed like it is on a lot of things when we can’t come together,” Indiana Senator Mike Braun (R) said.

Braun supported the bill even though it left out issues like qualified immunity and ending chokeholds, something Braun says the GOP must address.

“Other than studying them and wanting to figure it out along the way, we will have missed the moment,” he said.

Democratic senators like Ohio’s Sherrod Brown and Illinois’s Dick Durbin blamed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“This is not a serious proposal that Mitch McConnell put forward,” Brown said.

“For [McConnell], it was a take it or leave it motion to proceed vote, with no promises as to what would follow from that,” Durbin said.

But McConnell accused democrats of wanting to rewrite almost the entire bill behind closed doors.

“If they’re confident in their positions, they should embrace the amendment process,” McConnell said.

Brown said the Senate should have taken a more thoughtful approach.

“Have groups of us sit down and discuss with each other real legislation, not partisan talking points,” Brown said.

On Thursday, the House will likely pass it’s own version of police reform, but there’s no indication the Senate will even consider putting that legislation up for a vote.