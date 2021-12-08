Police provide an update on officer injured in traffic stop

DES MOINES, IOWA – The Des Moines Police Department provided an update on the traffic stop turned deadly on Monday night.

A police officer pulled over a person driving in reverse northbound on SE 14th Street near the 3800 block. Once pulled over, police say the suspect provided a fake name and fled, which led to an altercation in the street and ended with both of them being struck by a car. Both the officer and suspect ended up in the hospital. As previously reported by WHO 13 the suspect died around midnight in the hospital and the officer has serious injuries but is expected to survive.

“We were able to get the medics there quickly for both injured persons and hustle them up to the hospital. Unfortunately his (the suspect’s) condition deteriorated and he died around midnight last night,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. “Our officer’s condition is pretty much steadily improving and it looks like that he is going to recover.”

The police later learned that the suspect who died had an arrest warrant for narcotic related charges. The 28-year-old female that hit the officer and suspect was not able to avoid the accident according to Parizek.

“She was just a young lady trying to get home. There was nothing she could have done to avoid this accident it has been a very traumatic experience for her,” said Parizek.

Parizek added that this whole situation could have been avoided if better decisions were made. There is no timetable for when the officer could be released from the hospital or if he will be able to return to work.