WAUKEE, Iowa — A heavy police presence is being seen outside Waukee Elementary School on Friday afternoon. The school district and authorities have not releasing information about the reason for the law enforcement presence to the media, but messages to parents indicate there was a bomb threat but the school has been deemed safe.

WHO 13 first learned of authorities dispatching to the scene around 1:30 p.m. When our crews arrived on scene they found multiple police vehicles blocking traffic near the school as well as ambulances and firetrucks. Multiple Waukee Police vehicles as well as county sheriff’s deputies and Iowa State Patrol vehicles have responded to the scene.

One person we spoke to at the scene told us her daughter is a teacher at the school and texted her earlier in the afternoon to say “I am safe”. After receiving the text she said she drove to the school to wait nearby.

One parent waiting near the school shared with WHO 13 two text messages from the school. The first says there was a bomb threat and all kids were safely moved from the building:

“Today at 1:15pm a bomb threa was called in WAukee Elementary. Waukee Police Dpeartment responded and cleared the building. All students are currently exited from the building and loaded onto busses. We will update you as soon as we know more information. Please do not come to the school.”

A short time later another text message went out to parents, this one telling them that nothing suspicious was found by authorities:

“The building has been searched by Waukee Police and Fire and no unusual or suspicious items were found. At this time all students and staff are relocating to the Waukee Innovation and Learning Center … Please come there to pick up your child, and bring identification.”

A news conference is being planned for 4:00 p.m. to release more information about the circumstances at the school.