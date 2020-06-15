Police: Perry Woman Sexually Abused Boy After Kidnapping Him From Bedroom

PERRY, Iowa — Police in Perry have arrested a woman who allegedly sexually abused a teenage boy after kidnapping him from his bedroom.

Sinzobakwira Anne faces third-degree sex abuse and first-degree kidnapping charges.

Police say Anne showed up at the boy’s bedroom window sometime after 9 p.m. Friday night and threatened to hurt him if he didn’t climb out his window and leave with her.

Anne is accused of taking the boy to her residence, where police say she sexually assaulted him. Police found the boy outside of Anne’s home a short time later.

Anne was arrested early Saturday morning and is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $1 million bond.