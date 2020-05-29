Police Partner With Protesters at Rally for George Floyd in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — As protests over the death of George Floyd continue into the fourth day in Minneapolis, protests in Des Moines are just beginning.

A rally for George Floyd outside the Des Moines Police Department Friday is encouraging people to peacefully protest and stand together in solidarity for those affected by police brutality and racism in America.

Unlike what is happening in Minneapolis, police are working with protesters to make sure they have a safe space to gather.

“Our commitment to peaceful protest, we swore an oath to the Constitution and that First Amendment right of protest is an important part of that. So the people who want to express their shock and dismay over this have every right to do it and in face the officers will join them in spirit in protest of that kind of incident,” Ames Police Department’s Chief of Police Charles Cychosz said.

Gathering like this can be difficult right now as people are still required to maintain social distancing. Following the governor’s COVID-19 proclamation, street use permits are not being issued in the City of Des Moines. The Des Moines Police said as long as you contact them, the permit is not something protesters need to worry about.

“We’ve got greater things to worry about than that. That’s a speed bump. What we’re going to do is make sure to keep them safe,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

If you do plan on attending, organizers said to bring your own personal protective equipment such as masks and maintain social distancing.