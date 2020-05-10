Police: 18-Year-Old Shot in the Head in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old male is hospitalized after getting shot in head in the Drake neighborhood on Sunday.

The shooting happened near 31st Street and Clark Street at 4:58 p.m. A police officer in the area heard gunshots and witnessed a vehicle speed away from the scene. The officer chased the vehicle and quickly stopped it in the 1600 block of Forest Avenue.

Police say the vehicle contained multiple occupants, including one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. As of Sunday evening, the victim remains in critical condition.

The shooting is currently under investigation. Police are interviewing several witnesses.