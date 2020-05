DES MOINES, Iowa — Law enforcement and protesters in Des Moines joined together to take a knee in solidarity for the death of George Floyd.

The powerful moment happened outside the Des Moines Police Department downtown around 9 p.m.

A few hundred protesters had gathered outside the police department and asked police to take a knee with them. Protesters left the area shortly after officers took a knee.

A curfew went into effect in Des Moines and Polk County at 9 p.m.