Police need help identifying Ames credit union robber

AMES, Iowa – Police in Ames are investigating a robbery at a credit union Tuesday morning.
According to the Ames Police Department, officers responded to a report of an armed robber at the River Valley Credit Union at 2811 E. 13th Street at 9:30 a.m.
Employees told police an adult black male entered the credit union wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, sunglasses, and a black face mask. He showed a handgun and demanded money from an employee.
The suspect was seen leaving in a black minivan that was in the parking lot. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
If you have any information about the robbery you’re asked to contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533.