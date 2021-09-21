Police need help identifying Ames credit union robber

AMES, Iowa – Police in Ames are investigating a robbery at a credit union Tuesday morning.

According to the Ames Police Department, officers responded to a report of an armed robber at the River Valley Credit Union at 2811 E. 13th Street at 9:30 a.m.

Employees told police an adult black male entered the credit union wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, sunglasses, and a black face mask. He showed a handgun and demanded money from an employee.

The suspect was seen leaving in a black minivan that was in the parking lot. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Image of suspect in credit union robbery taken from security video. (Courtesy: Ames Police Department)

If you have any information about the robbery you’re asked to contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533.