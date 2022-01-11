UPDATE: Missing elderly man with Alzheimer’s found safe

UPDATE: Police say, as of 7:35 a.m., Gilberto Lopez has been found safe and is being returned home to his family.

ORIGINAL STORY:

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police in Des Moines are asking for the public’s help to locate an elderly man with Alzheimer’s who walked away from his south side home early Tuesday morning.

The Des Moines Police Department says 80-year-old Gilberto Lopez left his home in the 5800 block of SE 7th Ct. around 1:00 a.m. He is described as 5’05” tall, and weighs around 190 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Lopez was last believed to have been wearing a black/white-colored Adidas brand jacket, a white-colored t-shirt, and black-colored pants.

Call 911 if you have any information on Gilberto Lopez’ location.