INDIANOLA, Iowa — A mountain lion has been spotted twice in Indianola, the Indianola Police shared on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post the police shared, the mountain lion was first spotted on the southwest side of town on Friday. As of Saturday morning, the police said it is approximately six miles east of town.

The Iowa DNR confirmed to the Indianola Police Department that the animal sighted is, in fact, a mountain lion.

First sighting of mountain lion. Photo courtesy of the Indianola Police Department.

Second sighting of mountain lion. Photo courtesy of the Indianola Police Department.

The Iowa DNR states on their website that mountain lions will typically sense you before you even know it’s there and will quickly run away. If you see a mountain lion, don’t approach it, slowly back away, and call 911.