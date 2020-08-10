Police: Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Stolen Car in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash with a stolen vehicle Sunday night.

Police responded to the 2400 block of MLK Jr. Parkway to investigate a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at 8:32 p.m.

Officers arrived and saw that the car involved in the crash had fled the scene and then crashed again into a building at 2501 MLK Jr. Parkway. Police say the driver, a 52-year-old man, attempted to flee the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Police determined the car he was driving was stolen.

The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Police have not yet identified those involved.

Travel through the area will be delayed for some time but police say it will be open for the morning commute.