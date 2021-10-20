Police: Motorcyclist dies after Des Moines crash, excessive speed considered a significant factor

DES MOINES, Iowa – A motorcyclist is dead following an accident Tuesday night in southwest Des Moines.

It happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 6500 block of Highway 28, according to the Des Moines Police Department. When first responders arrived, they found a motorcycle had crashed and the driver was critically injured.

The 37-year-old man was transported to a Des Moines hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police say the preliminary investigation into the crash leads them to believe the motorcycle was northbound and Highway 28 at the time of the incident and that excessive speed and failure to maintain control were significant factors.

The motorcyclist’s name has not been released.