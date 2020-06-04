Police: Missing Man Last Seen Boarding Bus in Des Moines

IOWA – Police in Marshalltown are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who was last seen in Des Moines Tuesday.

The Marshalltown Police Department says 60-year-old Marvin Sylvester Glover was last seen when he boarded a bus in Des Moines bound for Chicago and then Milwaukee.

Police confirm Glover boarded the bus but he did not arrive in Milwaukee and he was reported missing on Wednesday.

According to police, Glover may suffer from some dementia related symptoms and may be confused.

Glover is a black male with short black and gray hair, a short stubble beard, and brown eyes. He is around 5’8” and 135 pounds and was last seen wearing a red and whit pin stirp long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes with red trim. He also had several pieces of luggage with him.

If you have any information on Glover’s location please contact Marshalltown Police at 641-754-5725 or contact local law enforcement.