Police: Man Turns Himself In After Admitting He Started Des Moines Apartment Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested a Des Moines man after they say he admitted to starting a fire at an apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Twenty-year-old Orlando Bright, of Des Moines, is charged with first-degree arson for the fire at the Legacy Apartments at 4530 Lower Beaver.

Orlando Bright (WHO 13)

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says Bright started the fire at 6:22 a.m. He turned himself in to a deputy at the Polk County Courthouse at 7:59 a.m. Police say Bright admitted to starting the fire during a domestic dispute.

A spokesperson for the Des Moines Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the fire and some of the residents who had to be evacuated have now been allowed back into their apartments.

Bright is being held in the Polk County Jail.