Police: Man started father’s home on fire, left him to escape out window

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are seeking a man they say started his father’s home on fire over the weekend, leaving the elderly man to escape out of a bedroom window.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, 48-year-old Shane Lorenz is wanted in connection with a fire at a home in the 2300 block of Farwell Road in Des Moines early Saturday morning. Lorenz’s father suffered minor injuries as he escaped the flames.

Police believe Lorenz intentionally set the fire. He is described as 5’9” and weighs about 190 pounds.

If you have any information on his location contact police at 515-237-1576 or submit a tip through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.