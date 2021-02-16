Police: Man Shot on Des Moines’ South Side

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after a man was shot on Des Moines’ south side Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of SW 10th St. just before 10:00 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting. According to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department, a male victim called 911 saying he’d been shot.

Information about a suspect is limited at this point, but Parizek says one person has been detained and detectives are investigating their possible involvement in the shooting.

The condition of the person who was shot has not been released.

WHO 13 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.