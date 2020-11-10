Police: Man Shot in Chest in Des Moines McDonald’s Parking Lot

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Monday night in the parking lot of a metro McDonald’s restaurant.

The shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the McDonald’s at 3000 SE 14th St., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

A male victim called 911 saying he had been shot. Police say he was shot in the chest and remains hospitalized for the injury.

Police say their investigation leads them to believe this was not a random shooting and the public is not in any danger.

The investigation continues.