Police: Man Says He Was Shot for ‘Wearing Red Clothing in the Wrong Area’

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in the King Irving neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the shooting happened around 12:11 a.m. The victim told police the suspect started an argument with him in the parking lot of Chester’s Chicken at 1621 University Ave. because he was “wearing red clothing in the wrong area.”

The victim brushed of the suspect and headed southbound on 17th along the west boundary of Good Park. The suspect, who was armed with a gun, came out from around a car and pointed the weapon at the victim and shot him in the left leg. After the shooting, the suspect fled.

The victim was taken to Methodist hospital by private vehicle to be treated.

Police say the suspect’s comments indicate he may be part of a gang, but there’s no evidence to indicate the victim of the shooting is a gang member.

A suspect description has not been released.

Police are continuing to investigate but have not made any arrests in the case.