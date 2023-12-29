WATERLOO, Iowa — A man told police he ‘accidently’ fired a gun inside an eastern Iowa hospital Friday morning.

At around 9:40 a.m. Waterloo Police responded to a report of a gun being fired at the MercyOne hospital in the 3400 block of West 9th Street. When first responders arrived on scene they found damage from a single gun shot in a restroom, but the suspected shooter was not on the campus.

Officers were able to locate the alleged shooter a short time later. He told the officers that he left the hospital after the gun accidently discharged because he got scared.

MercyOne went into lockdown at around 9:37 a.m. after the gunshot was reported. An hour later the lockdown was lifted when police cleared the scene and deemed it safe. The hospital released the following statement about the incident.

“At MercyOne safety is our top priority, and our team responded quickly to ensure everyone’s well-being. We understand that such events can be concerning, but please be reassured that the situation has been resolved. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time.”

No injuries were reported. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.