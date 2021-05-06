Police: Man Rescued After Driving Truck Into Des Moines River to Avoid Another Vehicle

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man had to be rescued from the Des Moines River Thursday morning after officials say he drove his truck into the river while trying to avoid another vehicle.

The Des Moines Police Department tells WHO 13 the truck went into the Des Moines River at SE 6th St. Thursday morning shortly before 8:30.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was standing on the top of the truck, as he waited for the Des Moines Fire Department’s WET team to reach him.

The WET team was able to reach him quickly and get him out of the river.

Officials have not released information on whether the man suffered any injuries.

