Police: Man jailed on attempted murder, arson charges for starting father’s house on fire

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man police had been seeking for allegedly starting his father’s home on fire and leaving him inside is now in custody, charged with attempted murder in the case.

Des Moines resident Shane Lorenz, 48, was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday morning on charges of attempted murder and first-degree arson. Lorenz is accused of starting a fire at his father’s home in the 2300 block of Farwell Road early Saturday morning, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Lorenz’s elderly father had to escape out of a bedroom window. He suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Lorenz is expected to make his first appearance in jail court Thursday morning.