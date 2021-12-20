Police: Man intentionally rammed girlfriend’s car with their child inside

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – A West Des Moines man is facing charges after police say he rammed the vehicle his girlfriend and child were in multiple times late Sunday night.

West Des Moines Police say it happened around 11:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Office Park Road. According to the criminal complaints, 34-year-old Jasmin Suljic intentionally rammed his vehicle into the vehicle his girlfriend was driving multiple times. The couple’s five-year-old child was inside the girlfriend’s vehicle at the time of the incident.

The girlfriend was checked out and cleared on scene by medics and the child was transported to Blank Children’s Hospital out of an abundance of caution after complaining of minor head pain.

Suljic fled the scene on foot and officers found him nearby. He fought with them as they took him into custody and suffered minor injuries.

While being treated for his injuries, and after receiving a Miranda Warning, police say Suljic admitted to ramming his girlfriend’s car because he was afraid she was going to leave him. He also admitted to using marijuana before the assault.

Suljic is charged with child endangerment, willful injury, interference with official acts, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and domestic abuse-assault with a weapon.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail.