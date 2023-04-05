OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Oskaloosa Police Department are requesting the public’s help in locating an alleged suspect in a shooting that seriously injured one person Tuesday night.

Gavin Jones, 22, is wanted on a charge of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Jones is accused of shooting an adult male in Oskaloosa at around 10:16 p.m. Tuesday night. Police said the victim remains in the hospital for his injuries.

Law enforcement said Jones should be considered armed and dangerous. According to police, Jones may be traveling in a stolen silver 2019 Toyota Corolla with license plate KYP677.

Jones is 6 feet 3 inches, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair. Anyone with information on Jones’ location is asked to call 911 or the Oskaloosa Police Department at (641)672-2557.