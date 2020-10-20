Police: Knife-Wielding Suspect Arrested After Robbing Kum and Go

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man police say robbed a Des Moines convenience store overnight is behind bars.

Officers were called to the Kum and Go at 2211 University Avenue about a robbery around 11:15 Monday night, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Police say 20-year-old Teny Duop Teny was armed with a knife when he robbed the store. He got away with cash, but an officer found him a couple of blocks away. He was caught after a short foot chase.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Teny is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery and interference with official acts.