Police K-9 competition underway in Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa — The United States Police Canine Association is holding the Region 21 trials in Altoona. On Monday, the dogs were working on obedience trials, and searching for a “suspect” inside a series of wooden boxes.

“They have to find somebody, don’t know where he is,” said Capt. Todd Trobaugh, of the Altoona Police. “Could be a building search are we going to, or school that’s been broken into, or business the dog was in there and they look for the human scent.”

Thirty-five K-9 officer teams were competing from places like Des Moines, Huston County Minnesota, and Woodbury County. The Altoona Canine program was just launched a couple of years ago.

“Our program is unique because we raised them as puppies. I trained them here, instead of going out and buying a trained dog, which cost a lot of money,” said Trobaugh. “We just bought puppies and we train them, we’ve been training them ourselves.”

Another law enforcement agency that attended was the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

“Our dogs are dual-purpose, we sniff narcotics, and do patrol,” said Officer James Flint. “We get called out in the penitentiary, every day.”

The competition concludes at two city parks in Altoona on Tuesday.