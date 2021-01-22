Police: Iowa State Student Found Dead Outside Sorority Friday Morning

AMES, Iowa — A death investigation is underway after the body of a 21-year-old Iowa State University student was found outside a sorority on Friday.

Ames police officers responded to the Delta Delta Delta sorority located at 302 Ash Avenue at 9:49 a.m. Friday after a caller said a college-aged woman was found unconscious in the parking lot. Officers found a 21-year-old woman on the ground in the parking lot and medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene, according to the Ames Police Department.

The woman was a student at Iowa State University, according to the Ames Police Department. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family.

“Officers are canvassing the area and conducting follow-up interviews. At this time, there does not appear to be any threats to the community. Investigation into this incident continues by the

Ames Police Department,” Commander Jason Tuttle said in a press release.

The Ames Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to call 239-5133, the anonymous tip line 239-5533 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa