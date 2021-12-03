Police investigating whether Des Moines, Urbandale Git N Go robberies are connected

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating whether a convenience store robbery in Des Moines Thursday night is linked to a similar robbery in Urbandale.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, the Git N Go at 5736 Franklin Avenue was robbed around 10:15 p.m. Police say the suspect, who was described as a light-skinned Black male, was armed with a handgun.

Police say the description of the suspect matches that of the person who robbed the Git N Go at 8701 Hickman Road in Urbandale about an hour before the Des Moines robbery.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the robberies.