WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police are investigating an overnight robbery.

It happened at the Taco Bell on 22nd Street, just north of I-235. Police were called to the restaurant around 3:45 a.m. on the report of a robbery.

Officers say the suspects took off, but they don’t believe they got away with anything. One person did have a laceration but it’s unclear how it happened.

Police are interviewing witnesses but so far no arrests have been made in the case.