DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after receiving multiple calls about gunshots being heard near East High School Tuesday morning.

The reports came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. about gunshots heard in the area of E. 13th Street and Walker Street, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Sgt. Parizek said no victims or damage have been located but did confirm evidence of gunfire was located in the 900 block of E. 13th Street.

Phil Roeder with the Des Moines Public School District said East High School and Hiatt Middle School were placed on lockdown because of the reported gunshots that were heard. After about 15 to 20 minutes, police gave the all clear and the lockdown was lifted.