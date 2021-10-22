DMPD: 1 dead in shooting in Des Moines’ Highland Park neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating the city’s ninth homicide of the year following a fatal shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Des Moines police and emergency crews were called to the 1600 block of Hull Avenue around 5:41 a.m. Friday.

The Des Moines Police Department says officers responded after receiving multiple reports about gunfire heard in the area. When they arrived, one person was located suffering from a gunshot injury and despite lifesaving efforts from emergency medical responders, the person died at the scene.

Our crew on the scene did witness a body on the ground outside of an apartment building, that was later covered with a sheet by police.

Investigators expect to be on scene for several hours.

No other details were released.

