DMPD: 1 dead in shooting in Des Moines’ Highland Park neighborhood

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating the city’s ninth homicide of the year following a fatal shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Des Moines police and emergency crews were called to the 1600 block of Hull Avenue around 5:41 a.m. Friday.

The Des Moines Police Department says officers responded after receiving multiple reports about gunfire heard in the area. When they arrived, one person was located suffering from a gunshot injury and despite lifesaving efforts from emergency medical responders, the person died at the scene.

Our crew on the scene did witness a body on the ground outside of an apartment building, that was later covered with a sheet by police.

Investigators expect to be on scene for several hours.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story, please check back to www.whotv.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News