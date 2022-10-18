DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that injured one man near the Des Moines International Airport Monday.

It happened behind the Baymont Inn at 6221 Willow Creek Ave. around noon. Police say the men involved chose the area to meet and were not staying at the hotel.

They aren’t saying what they believe the men may have been up to or what they were discussing. But what we do know at some point, things went wrong and one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other in the stomach. Police say the shooter then fled the scene.

The victim got into his car but soon realized he needed help.

“So the first calls came in during the lunch hour and they were reporting some suspicious activity at the Baymont. While we were responding to that, that’s when we learned of the shooting incident. The victim actually fled from the scene just as the suspects did. He abandoned the car down on McKinley and that’s where he called us for help. So we were able to find him down on McKinley, get him to the hospital,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Police believe the victim’s wound is not life-threatening. No arrests have been made.

