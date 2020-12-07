Police Investigating Attempted Murder After Teenager Shot in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa – The Fort Dodge Police Department says an attempted murder investigation is underway after a teenager was shot Sunday night.

Police were called to the 1600 block of 4th Avenue South on reports of shots fired around 7:00 p.m. Officials say they found an unresponsive 16-year-old female with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries before being transferred to Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Police have not released her name or current condition.

No word on charges or a suspect but police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Fort Dodge Police. Anonymous tips can also be left for Crim Stoppers at (515) 573‐1444.