DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found in a wooded area near the Des Moines International Airport Thursday morning.

The body was discovered around 8:24 a.m. in a ditch near SW 42nd Street and Willow Creek Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. City of Des Moines Public Works employees were working in the area and found the woman’s remains.

It’s an area just off the Great Western Trail. The trail was closed while investigators examined the scene.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted by the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.