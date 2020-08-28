Police Investigating After Man Shot in Woodland Heights Neighborhood

Police investigating shooting in 3000 block of Center Street in Des Moines on August 28, 2020. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound early Friday morning in the Woodland Heights neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Center Street around 4:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male outside with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says the victim is hospitalized and receiving treatment but was not cooperative and initially declined to give police his name. After officers discovered his identity, they learned he had an active arrest warrant.

His name is not being released and police did not say what the warrant was for, but the man is under guard at the hospital.

Police have impounded a couple of cars in their investigation into the shooting. They say the victim and witnesses have provided very limited information on a suspect in the shooting.