Police Investigating After 15-Year-Old Girl Shot Near Good Park

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting that sent a 15-year-old girl to the hospital Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of 17th Street near Good Park.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, the victim was sitting in a parked car with two other people when the two suspects approached and at least one of them fired multiple shots at the car. The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach but police say her injuries are not life-threatening.

The other people in the car were not hurt in the shooting.

Police did locate shell casing along 17th Street but at this point are still searching for the suspects.

No other information about the shooting has been released by police.